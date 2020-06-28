FOX — A Duncan man was involved in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash that sent a 61-year-old Carter County man to the hospital in serious condition.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jody Cornelison reported that Terry J. LaQuey, 54, of Duncan, and Gregory D. Johnson, 61, of Fox, were driving their Harley-Davidson motorcycles northbound in the outside lane of Oklahoma 76 shortly before 3 p.m. when the bikes collided, causing them to go off the right side of the roadway before coming to rest about 2 miles north of Fox. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
LaQuey was not injured.
Johnson was flown to Medical City Denton Hospital in Denton, Texas, where he was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries, the report states.
Cornelison cited inattention as the cause of the wreck.