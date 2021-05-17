DUNCAN — A 20-year-old Duncan man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Saturday morning wreck in Stephens County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Braden Wright, 20, was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Wright was a passenger in a Dodge CTL driven by Kaytlyn Smock that was struck by a Dodge 350 truck driven by Antonio Alvarez shortly after 5:30 a.m. after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 81 and West Terry Road, 2 ½-miles south of Duncan, according to Trooper Zachary Johnson’s incident report. The collision caused Smock to spin out and Alvarez rolled his truck and came to rest in a ditch
Smock, 20, of Marlow, was treated and released from Duncan Regional. Two other passengers were also treated and released, according to the report.
Alvarez, 56, of Duncan, was not injured.
The wreck was blamed on failure to stop at the stop sign.