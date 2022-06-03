LEXINGTON — A Duncan man who pleaded guilty to molesting a now-teen girl who gave birth to as stillborn baby is in custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
James Earnest Graham, 39, of Duncan, pleaded guilty Dec. 14, 2021, to a felony count of child sexual abuse and was sentenced to serve 15 years of a 35-year prison sentence with 20 years suspended, records indicate. Fined $1,500, he must serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole consideration.
Graham also must register as a convicted sex offender and be under no less than three years of Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision upon release.
Investigators said a stillborn birth and positive DNA identified him as the suspect who’d been molesting a girl since she was 7 or 8.
Duncan Police met with the teen girl’s mother on June 20, 2020, after the teen tested positive for a pregnancy, according to the probable cause affidavit. After first denying knowing who the father was, she identified Graham.
The girl told investigators Graham had been sexually “messing” with her since she was “7 or 8” and abuse began “definitely since I was 10,” the affidavit states. She said it happened at his home in Duncan where he moved when she was “14 or 15” and he’d had sex with her at least twice.
Graham first denied the claims in an “absolute and adamant” manner, according to the affidavit. He voluntarily submitted a DNA sample that would come back to haunt him in August 2020 when the girl gave birth to the stillborn child at a Lawton hospital.
After testing the baby’s and Graham’s DNA at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab, investigators learned there was “99.9 (percent) probability” he was the child’s father, the affidavit states.
Graham had been held on $100,000 bond following his initial court appearance in June 2021.
Records indicate Graham arrived at Lexington Assessment and Reception Center on Tuesday.