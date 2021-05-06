DUNCAN — A Stephens County jury found a 36-year-old Duncan man guilty last week of luring police into an ambush situation shooting with intent to kill.
However, the jury found the man not guilty of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Mario Donnelle Flowers was found guilty April 29 in Stephens County District Court of a felony count of shooting with intent to kill, court records indicate. The jury recommended Flowers serve 38 years in prison. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by District Judge Ken Graham.
Flowers was found guilty of calling 911 about a domestic argument from a blocked phone number around 3 a.m. May 19, 2019. The first arriving officer reported shots fired at his vehicle within 21 seconds of arrival. Two bullet defects were found on the front passenger quarter panel and front passenger tire, according to the affidavit. The slugs were determined to be either from a .38 caliber or 9mm bullet.
Investigators traced the emergency phone call to Flowers’ phone, according to the affidavit. He’d also called the Stephens County jail the day before.
A key witness said Flowers became upset and agitated following the call to the jail and had remained upset through the night. The next morning she found him with injuries to his hands like one would get from “jumping fences,” the affidavit states.
Police learned through an information Flowers had been high on Xanax and alcohol when he lured police to the location and fired at the vehicle. Flowers had been seen with a .38 caliber pistol the week prior and it was known he keeps it and ammunition in his car. Police recovered a .38 caliber pistol and ammunition from the car during a search.
Flowers has prior Stephens County convictions from January 2006, possession of controlled substance; and October 2009 for pointing a firearm and convicted felons prohibited from carrying firearms, according to Department of Corrections records.