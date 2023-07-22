Jail

DUNCAN — A Duncan man has pleaded guilty to raping and molesting the 12-year-old sister of his pregnant girlfriend in March 2022.

On Tuesday, Dakota Lloyd Dalga, 28, entered his plea of not guilty in Stephens County District Court to felony charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 14; child sexual abuse of a child under 12; and three counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

