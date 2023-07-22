DUNCAN — A Duncan man has pleaded guilty to raping and molesting the 12-year-old sister of his pregnant girlfriend in March 2022.
On Tuesday, Dakota Lloyd Dalga, 28, entered his plea of not guilty in Stephens County District Court to felony charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 14; child sexual abuse of a child under 12; and three counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate.
District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Dalga to concurrent sentences of 30 years with 15 years suspended and 15 to serve. He also must register as a sex offender for three years upon release from prison and have no contact with the girl.
Dalga must undergo no less than three years of supervised probation under the Department of Corrections upon release.
With his guilty pleas, Dalga admitted to raping the girl between March 1 and 31, 2022, another act of sexual abuse between March 11 and 12, 2022, and another time between March 12 and April 10, 2022, according to the charges.
The girl’s mother told Duncan police her 12-year-old daughter told her Dalga had inappropriately touched, kissed and fondled her, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl believed she’d started her menstrual cycle and when the mother said it didn’t appear to be, the girl told her mother what had happened, investigator said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.