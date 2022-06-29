MARLOW — A 20-year-old Stephens County man died Friday morning after being ejected during a single-vehicle wreck.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Patrick S. Olinger, of Duncan, died from his injuries at the scene of the wreck, 3/10-mile north of Marlow.
Olinger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Railroad Street when he failed to negotiate the curve, starting at Jerry Wayne Lane and crossed the center line shortly after 6:20 a.m. Friday, Trooper Darin Carman reported. The Trailblazer swerved back to the right and went off the roadway where it rolled an unknown number of times. Olinger was ejected.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.