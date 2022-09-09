Lights
Comstock

RUSH SPRINGS — A Duncan motorcyclist is in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Thursday afternoon wreck with a median barrier in Grady County.

Parker L. Jordan, 34, was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and external trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

