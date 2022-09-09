RUSH SPRINGS — A Duncan motorcyclist is in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Thursday afternoon wreck with a median barrier in Grady County.
Parker L. Jordan, 34, was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and external trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet.
Jordan was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. 81 shortly after 1:15 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times, Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. He separated from the bike and came to rest 2.4 miles north of Rush Springs.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
