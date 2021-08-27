DUNCAN — Accusations of kidnapping and having a gun when he shouldn’t are reasons a Stephens County man with a history of violence is looking at up to life in prison.
Marshall Dean Edwards, a.k.a. Marshel Dean Edwards, 49, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm, both after two or more former convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Due to his prison record, he’s looking at between 20 years to life in prison for the kidnapping charge.
The probable cause affidavit offered limited information into the incident. Charges indicate he held a woman against her will in an apartment on Tuesday and of having a gun and a glass pipe when he did it.
Duncan police executed a search warrant at Edwards’ home where a bolt action rifle and a .22 caliber rifle were found, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Edwards has prior felony convictions from Jefferson County: domestic abuse, October 2012; and Stephens County: malicious injury to property, December 2010; domestic abuse, October 2012; a protective order violation, April 2013; and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, August 2015, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Edwards, who is held on $200,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the State’s witness, returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 for his preliminary hearing conference.