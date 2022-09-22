Ryan Tyler Towell

DUNCAN — A 22-year-old Duncan man will make his initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for the blunt force trauma death of a 3-year-old boy.

Ryan Tyler Towell, a.k.a. Ryan Tyler Jones, is to appear before a Stephens County District Judge for felony charges of first-degree murder and child abuse, records indicate.

