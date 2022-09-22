DUNCAN — A 22-year-old Duncan man will make his initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for the blunt force trauma death of a 3-year-old boy.
Ryan Tyler Towell, a.k.a. Ryan Tyler Jones, is to appear before a Stephens County District Judge for felony charges of first-degree murder and child abuse, records indicate.
Towell was arrested Monday after the 3-year-old boy in his care was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Police were called shortly before 11 a.m. to Elm Terrace Apartments, 206 E. Elm. The child was sent by Survival Flight to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma center. He died late the next day at the hospital.
Towell told Duncan Police Detective Layle Baker he called 911 after finding the child unresponsive, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was taken to the police department for an interview.
Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Towell said, the boy had peed his pants and he said he spanked him and pushed him down face first where he hit his head, the affidavit states. He said the boy laid on the floor for three or four seconds crying and then got up and went into his brother’s room.
The next day, around 9 a.m., Towell said he heard the boy go to the bathroom where he stayed for about 30 minutes before going to check on the boy. He said the child was found sitting on the toilet, slumped against the wall and unresponsive, according to the affidavit. He said he took the child and began CPR “even though he didn’t know how to do it,” Baker stated.
When asked how he disciplines the child, Towell said he spanks with his hand and would drag him by the arms, the affidavit states. He changed it to squeezing the arms to get him to come along and would pull hair to help him stand up, Baker stated.
Towell told Baker he had to go to work around 1 p.m. Sunday so he took the child and his two brothers, 6 and 5-years-old, to an aunt’s house. After getting off work around 10 p.m., he said he picked up the kids and they went to get their mother from her job before going home. He said the aunt told him the boy threw up, would barely eat or drink and had trouble breathing, according to the affidavit.
Baker stated Towell has a child that lives elsewhere and he and the boys’ mother have only lived together four or five months. He said he’d pushed the 6-year-old two days before for pushing the youngest boy. He also said the mother was “not happy” about the bump on the 3-year-old’s head but that it had gone down by Sunday night.
“I explained to Towell that (the boy) was being air lifted to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City and that it was not looking good and that was the first sign of any emotion I saw from Towell,” Baker stated. “He acted shaken up and that he was crying but I did not see any visible tears. I advised that one of the other boys had disclosed that he had pulled their hair and that it hurt bad.”
Towell was then arrested for two counts of child abuse.
The children’s grandmother told Baker the aunt had called her daughter on Sunday and wanted her to get the boy because he was “throwing up, crying and clingy” which she called “unusual,” the affidavit states. The grandmother picked him up and noticed bruising and had a goose egg on his head. He told her Towell had pushed him. The boy was throwing up stomach acid and his temperature was rising until then, she said.
The boys’ mother told Baker she’d wanted her mother to take the youngest to the emergency room on Sunday. The next day, she was in class at the vo-tech when a neighbor told her that her son wasn’t breathing, according to the affidavit. A police officer picked her up and took her to the home. She told Baker the injury to the boy actually happened on Sept. 15 or 16.
Towell moved in on May 11, she said, and though she’d seen bruising on the boy, believed it was caused by his brothers. She told Baker she suspected Towell had caused it but didn’t call police, the affidavit states.
The woman said she and Towell had been fighting off and on and on Sept. 2, she told him to move out. He said no, they would talk it out but eventually moved out. However, she said, he would watch the kids while she worked, according to the affidavit.
When her father was being released from jail on Monday, she said, Towell admitted to him he’d been abusing the boys. She also said her aunt told her on Sunday or Monday that Towell was pushing the youngest boy into the wall, the affidavit states.
The boy died shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The State Medical Examiner determined the boy died from “blunt force trauma,” according to a statement from Loisdawn Jones, Duncan Police information officer.
“The investigation continues as additional witnesses have come forward to provide information about the abuse occurring at the home,” she said.
The murder count is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or, if meeting the parameters, death; the child abuse count is punishable by up to life in prison. Conviction of either count would include serving at least 85 percent of the sentence before consideration for parole.