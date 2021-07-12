LAKE TEXOMA — A boat’s steering malfunction led to a fatal accident that killed a Duncan man and his brother Saturday morning on Lake Texoma.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Eddie Wayne Hines, 62, of Duncan, died from head, leg, arm and external trunk injuries. His brother, Dee Hines, 80, of Cordell, also died at the scene from head injuries.
The brothers were riding in a Falcon Striper boat driven by their brother, Clifford Eugene Hines, 67, of Ponca City, that was traveling southeast when the steering malfunctioned which caused the boat to turn sharply to the left, ejecting the three men into the lake, Trooper Scott King reported. The boat began circling the three brothers, striking all three while between Wood Island and Sanders Island View. Witnesses rescued the driver in another vessel. The other two men were later recovered by Enos firefighters.
None of the men were wearing life preservers, the report states.