DUNCAN — A 69-year-old Duncan man is in jail facing multiple allegations of possessing child porn.
Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with officers from the Duncan Police Department, served a search warrant Tuesday in the 200 block of North B Street in Duncan. As a result of the search warrant, 69-year-old Jeffrey Lee Birst was arrested and booked into the Stephens County Detention Center without incident. He faces multiple child pornography charges.
According to the OSBI, the case originated in July when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip received from an electronic service provider. The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit opened an investigation upon receiving the tip and based on that investigation, Birst was arrested.
Birst is charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.