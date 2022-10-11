DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Stephens County man accused of causing the February wreck that killed his wife while he was high on methamphetamine and codeine.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jose Manuel Garcia III, 45, of Duncan, for a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.

