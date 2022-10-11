DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Stephens County man accused of causing the February wreck that killed his wife while he was high on methamphetamine and codeine.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jose Manuel Garcia III, 45, of Duncan, for a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
Garcia is accused of impaired driving the morning of Feb. 13. Jose Garcia was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on a Stephens County road with his wife, Jayme Dale Garcia, riding in the passenger side, the warrant affidavit states.
Jose Garcia lost control of the truck, went off the roadway to the left, overcorrected and overcorrected, causing it to roll twice before coming to rest on its wheels, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Hayes stated. The man and wife were ejected and Jayme Garcia was killed at the scene, the affidavit states. Jose Garcia was flown to Duncan Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Hayes spoke with Jose Garcia the next day. He said he and his wife had been having marital problems and were driving home when he claimed the truck’s front end became loose, causing him to lose control, the affidavit states. He said he’d taken two Tylenol 4 pills three times a day and hadn’t taken any illegal drugs, Hayes stated.
A toxicology report made by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation showed that Jose Garcia had methamphetamine and codeine in his blood at the time of the wreck, according to the affidavit.
