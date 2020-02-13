DUNCAN — A 37-year-old rural Duncan man is in jail on $200,000 bond for allegations he kidnapped and shot at a woman.
Dustin Wayne Franks made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received two felony charges of kidnapping and feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Franks is accused of coercing a woman into his vehicle with the promise of a ride to her friend’s house and turning it into a ride at gunpoint to Walters, including threats “to her, her kids and her dog,” according to the probable cause affidavit. At one point, a gunshot was fired over her head.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Pollard said he was called by the woman’s husband to a county home on Feb. 6 to conduct a welfare check of her. He said he filed a report that Franks had held her against her will and fired a gun toward her head but there was no record of it, the deputy said.
When deputies went to Franks’ home, the woman said her estranged husband was “trying to cause drama,” the affidavit states. She told the deputies she was “safe and happy” at the home.
The next evening, the woman called the Sheriff’s Office to file a report against Franks for her being held at gunpoint, the affidavit states. She said she’d been able to get away from him earlier in the day.
The woman told Pollard that the night prior, she was “scared to make any statements” because Franks “threatened to kill her, her kids and her dog if she went to the police,” according to the affidavit. She said he told her to get rid of the deputies.
Her story began Feb. 3 when, according to the woman, Franks coerced her into his truck with the promise of a ride to a friend’s house. Instead, he drove to Walters.
She said Franks had held a gun to her head, forced her to go with him, and that he fired a round in the direction of her head. She said she “felt the air and heard the bullet as it went by my head,” the affidavit states. The bullet passed through the mini-blinds and through a window and she showed Pollard a photo of the damage.
Franks, who is being held on $200,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. March 25 for his preliminary hearing conference.