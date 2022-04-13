DUNCAN — A 27-year-old Stephens County man is free on $100,000 bond after he was charged with kidnapping, raping and abusing his wife.
Brandon Scott Sage, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of kidnapping and first-degree rape (by force or fear), as well as three misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery, court records indicate. The rape count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.
Sage’s estranged wife gave Stephens County Sheriff’s investigators her version of what happened the night of April 6 and and the morning of April 7.
The woman and her mother spoke with investigators Friday. The woman said there had been a verbal argument between her and Sage the morning of April 6 but things remained calm throughout the day as they went to work.
While sitting on the couch in their home’s den that evening, the woman said Sage came and sat with her and they spoke about the morning’s argument. When she said she didn’t want to be married anymore and she’d talked to someone about an uncontested divorce, she said her husband became “very angry,” the probable cause affidavit states. She said he grabbed her by the hair, pulled her to him and hit her on the back of the head twice.
Sage is accused of pulling his wife to the floor by her hair and when she got up, he pushed her toward the bedroom, the affidavit states. Once there, she said he forced her onto the bed while she screamed for him to stop.
When she tried to leave the room to get to her phone in the den, the woman said Sage forced her back onto the bed and tried to remove her pants and underwear, according to the affidavit. She said she said no and fought back and Sage told her, “you might have the power tomorrow but I have it tonight” before he got off of her and went to the bathroom.
Another attempt to leave the room ended when, she said, Sage came out, threw her on the bed and head-butted her on the cheek, the affidavit states. She he forced her to stay by him on the bed during the night, eventually giving her Tylenol PM to make her drowsy.
Once she was drowsy, the woman said Sage got behind her and raped her as she told him no, according to the affidavit. She next morning, she left for work and, later, stayed with her mother before reporting the allegations on Friday.
Investigator Daniel Carroll stated he saw a large bruise on the woman’s cheek, a small cut to her forehead and other indicators of abuse, the affidavit states.
“When asked why it took her until today (Friday) to tell anyone about the events, she stated that she was scared and nervous to open up about what had happened,” Carroll stated.
Sage posted the $100,000 bond on Tuesday. As part of his bond conditions, he is to wear an ankle monitor, use no intoxicants and to have no contact with his wife and her mother, records indicate.
A preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 22.