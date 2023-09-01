DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is accused of stealing more than $1 million from a business co-owned by an Oklahoma State Representative.

On Tuesday, the Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Darren Wayne Alaniz, 37, of Duncan, for six counts of embezzlement, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to eight years in prison and fines up to $10,000 per count as well as restitution.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

