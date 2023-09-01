DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is accused of stealing more than $1 million from a business co-owned by an Oklahoma State Representative.
On Tuesday, the Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Darren Wayne Alaniz, 37, of Duncan, for six counts of embezzlement, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to eight years in prison and fines up to $10,000 per count as well as restitution.
Investigators said while employed with Philtek Services between 2017 and July 2022, Alaniz received unauthorized W-2 payments from the company totaling $1,291,290.67, according to the warrant affidavit. The business is co-owned by State House District 51 Rep. Brad Boles and Kris Boles.
An investigation by Sixth District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force Chief Investigator began in June.
On June 2, 2017, Alaniz’s first paycheck was deposited in a bank account. He then added another bank account with a different number to his employee profile and his first paycheck was deposited in it in December 2018, the affidavit states. Through his time at the company, Alaniz was paid various combinations of regular pay, bonus, per diem, mileage pay and expense reimbursements, Scott stated.
Brad Boles received an email from Alaniz on Sept. 6, 2022, in which Alaniz said he would be able to pay Boles back in part with $300,000 pending the sale of the Bray Store as well as $100,000 per year after that, according to the affidavit. The investigator stated Alaniz also proposed that he would apply for a $1.5 million life insurance police on himself with Boles as the beneficiary.
“Alaniz also tells Boles that the last thing Alaniz can afford is being charged criminally and that becoming public,” Scott stated. “…Alaniz promised both that Alaniz would ‘make it right,” Alaniz further stated that if Alaniz was charged, the process of getting Boles their money back would take so much longer.”
On his Linkedin profile, Alaniz continues to represent himself online as president of Philtek Services.
Records indicate as of noon Thursday, Alaniz had not made his initial court appearance.