DUNCAN — A 32-year-old Duncan man is free on $100,000 bond after he was accused of drunkenly driving while threatening another motorist with a gun while asking to talk to him about “freedom.”
Dillon Ray Johnson made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor allegation of driving while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated, records indicate. Each felony count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
It began when Duncan police investigated an abandoned truck that had struck another vehicle and smashed into a stop sign at the intersection of 12th Street and Stephens Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
While police investigated the abandoned truck, Johnson walked up and leaned onto its bed. According to the probable cause affidavit, he admitted it was his truck and he’d been driving. An officer reported he smelled of alcohol and he admitted to drinking.
Johnson told police he’d crashed the truck while chasing a car with a woman he claimed had been kidnapped inside. He said “meth” was involved, the affidavit states. He said while attempting to ram the car, he crashed into a guide wire and stop sign.
Johnson’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.19 with 0.08 the limit for a felony arrest; he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Car parts were found on the Stephens Street roadway between 11th and 12th streets. A Colt .45 caliber handgun was found behind the truck’s center console and the loop button straps of the holster were unsnapped as if it had been taken off a belt and stuffed among trash behind the console, according to the affidavit.
The intended victim told police Johnson had pulled beside him while traveling on U.S. 81, yelling, “that he wants to talk about freedom, the affidavit states. When he tried to ignore Johnson, he said he became irate and chased him down the roadway and through turns into residential neighborhoods. He said Johnson had pointed a gun at him and rammed him, causing him to hit a tree while trying to get away.
Johnson returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 for his preliminary hearing conference.