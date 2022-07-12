DUNCAN — First arrested for being intoxicated at a Duncan park, a man is accused of assaulting a jail officer.
Aaron Carl Stanley, 58, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony count of assault and battery on a detention officer after former felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor charges of threatening to perform an act of violence and public intoxication, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Duncan Police Officer Allison Bray stated she was called around 8:30 p.m. Friday to Fuqua Park, Beech Avenue and U.S. 81, on the report of a man yelling and cussing at a woman. She arrived to find Stanley yelling while sitting at a picnic table, the probable cause affidavit states. She and another officer approached.
“It was apparent Stanley had been living at the picnic table by the way it was moved up and sort of concealed in the bushes,” Bray stated. “It was also surrounded by Stanley’s bag and belongings scattered about the area.”
Bray stated Stanley smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. Stanley said he’d thrown away his liquor but there was no evidence of that in the trash can, the affidavit states. An almost empty bottle of vodka was found in a lunch bag Stanley had and he was arrested.
While on the way to jail, Stanley became belligerent and threatened the officers, Bray stated. When being put into the drunk tank, Stanley is accused of kicking the door, hitting an officer in the face and stomach, according to the affidavit.
Stanley has a prior felony conviction in Stephens County from June 2018 for a count of assault and battery on a police officer, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $150,000 bond, Stanley returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.