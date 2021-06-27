DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is free on $50,000 bond after he was accused of choking his girlfriend during a Thursday morning incident.
Trever Dane Brooks, 21, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 1 and 3 years in prison.
Brooks was arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to 13210 N. 7th in Duncan after the woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had hit her. She told police her boyfriend, Brooks, was “really intoxicated” and started pushing her around the house. They’d been fighting all night, she said, and when their friends left, he became very angry and violent.
She said he pushed her into a room, closed the door and wouldn’t let her out. When she was able to get out, she said he then pushed her into a wall, then down into a chair and began choking her, the affidavit states. She said he then locked her out of the house.
Police noted the woman had red marks around her neck.
Brooks was then taken into custody.
Free on $50,000 bond and the condition he have no contact with the woman, Brooks returns to court at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.