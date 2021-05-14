A Duncan man is in jail on $100,000 bond after he was accused of beating a woman and forcing a woman to ingest methamphetamine in an attempt to kill her.
Michael Anthony Major, 34, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count with poisoning with intent to kill, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than 10 years in prison and, due to its violence, is one where at least 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before becoming eligible for parole.
Major was arrested Monday night after police were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Ash in Duncan for an assault. The victim’s daughter said he’d beat up her mother and made her ingest meth before leaving, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Next, officers found the victim on the floor holding her knees to her chest and in emotional distress, the affidavit states. She said Major had come into the house and tried to make her inject meth and when she refused, he became enraged. Major held her down by her wrists, hit her in the face and poured alcohol on her head, she claimed. She said he also hit her rear with a belt.
The woman said after the beating, Major told her he was either going to inject her with the meth or she would eat it, according to the affidavit. Fearing for her life, she said she ingested the meth from an eye dropper vial. That’s when, she said he told her they would both die together at the lake. He fled when her daughters arrived.
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries as well as to monitor her for a drug overdose, the affidavit states. Officers found the eye dropper bottle and it tested positive for the presence of meth.
Major was later tracked down and arrested that night.
Held on $100,000 bond with stipulations he have no contact with the victim and intoxicants, Major returns to court at 9 a.m. June 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.