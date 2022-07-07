DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail after he was accused of strangling and assaulting his fiancée and her dog.
Bobby Joe Hupp, 47, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and cruelty to animals, records indicate. The domestic assault is punishable by up to three years in prison and the cruelty to animals count is punishable by up to five years.
Duncan Police Officer Julio Alvarez stated he was called to a home in the 900 block of W. Stephens on Monday to a physical disturbance near a church, where he spoke with a woman.
The woman said her fiancée, Hupp, had been in an argument with another man that escalated into a fight. After the other man got the better of him, she said, Hupp took her inaction as a sign of “taking his side” and he became “enraged,” the probable cause affidavit states. When the other man left, she said he yelled and got madder.
Hupp struck her and, she said, he grabbed her throat and choked her. She said he threw her around the house, the affidavit states.
Next, she said, Hupp grabbed her 12-week-old puppy and “stomped on its head and grabbed it and started to twist its head as if to break its neck,” according to the affidavit. He stopped when another woman arrived, witnessed the incident and called 911.
The woman had reddening to her throat from the choking and a large, long scratch to her upper chest, Alvarez stated. She also was bleeding under the chin.
Hupp is held on $30,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the witnesses. He returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.