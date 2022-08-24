DUNCAN — An arrest warrant issued Tuesday for a Stephens County man accused him of disciplining his teen sisters with a rope and belt.
DUNCAN — An arrest warrant issued Tuesday for a Stephens County man accused him of disciplining his teen sisters with a rope and belt.
The bruising left behind caused investigators to believe it is a sign of abuse abuse.
The Stephens County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Dalton Rice, 24, of Duncan, for three counts of child abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the nature of the charges, 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before eligibility for parole.
The investigation into Rice began March 21 when a woman who employs Rice and his three teen siblings called to report the abuse allegations. She said the girls have said Rice has been “beating” them for a while, according to the warrant affidavit. They told her their mother would call Rice over to discipline the girls and, she said, all three teens were terrified of their brother.
She told investigators the girls didn’t want to go home because their mother allows Rice “to do this to them,” the affidavit states. They told her he would take their phones and be the disciplinary adult.
Fearing going home, the girls started to cry, according to Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Leslie Richardson. They told the same story the woman told and the deputy stated the girls had bruising on their back sides, according to the affidavit. They said their brother would hit them with a folded up rope and with a belt and that the abuse had been happening over a year.
The girls’ mother told Richardson she has health issues and is unable to discipline the girls. She “admitted to Dalton whipping (spanking) the teens an taking their phones away. … she didn’t see anything wrong with Dalton disciplining the teens,” the affidavit states.
Rice declined to speak with Richardson.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.