DUNCAN — A 42-year-old Duncan man is behind bars after he was accused of being intoxicated and assaulting his elderly mother and father.
Rocky Wayne Mitchell made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony counts of abuse by caretaker and aggravated assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The caretaker abuse charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Mitchell was arrested Wednesday night after police were called to his parents’ house in Duncan and found his mother and father traumatized from the incident.
The mother told investigators that Mitchell had given his elderly father a bath. According to the probable cause affidavit, following the bath, Mitchell began hitting the father in the face with a cap and spit chewing tobacco on his shirt. She said Mitchell grabbed him by the throat and further threatened him about urinating in bed.
That’s when the mother said she began hitting her son to get him to leave. She said he turned around and hit her on the head, knocking her to the ground, the affidavit states. Mitchell’s brother said he’d witnessed what his mother described.
Mitchell was found sitting in a recliner with his father sitting nearby, shirtless and on a motorized wheelchair. According to the affidavit, the elder man was holding onto his neck, trembling and appeared to be afraid to speak. Officers had to take control of Mitchell to get him out of the chair and into handcuffs.
Investigators reported feeling a knot on Mitchell’s mother’s left temple and saw light redness around his father’s neck, the affidavit states. The father’s shirt was confirmed to have tobacco stains and what appeared to be blood on it, according to police.
Mitchell has prior felony convictions: Cleveland County — DUI and child endangerment, October 2012; and child endangerment, February 2016; and from Stephens County — protective order violation, August 2015; and false representation in obtaining food stamps and employing a minor in a place selling alcohol, December 2016, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
The hearing was terminated with bond being set. Mitchell returns to court at 9 a.m. April 14 for his preliminary hearing conference.