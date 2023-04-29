DUNCAN — A man claiming his daughter was unappreciative is accused of kidnapping and abusing her before his granddaughter called 911.
Felony charges were filed Thursday in Stephens County District Court against Harold Ross Power, 54, of Duncan, for counts of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, as well as misdemeanor counts of interfering with an emergency telephone call and resisting police, records indicate.
Duncan Police Officer Jonathan Webb stated shortly after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday he was called to a disturbance at 1416 North Grand Avenue. Emergency dispatch had received a 911 call where an unidentified woman was screaming for help before the phone hung up, the probable cause affidavit states. Another 911 call came from the girl who said her grandfather and mom were fighting.
Webb stated he arrived, heard screaming and opened the door to see Power standing in front of the door and a woman holding a child and pleading for help. Power refused to step outside and resisted until handcuffed, the affidavit states.
Power told investigators his daughter had been ignoring him and “he didn’t appreciate it,” Webb stated. He said they argued and he admitted to pushing her, according to the affidavit.
The woman said while they’d been arguing, Power grabbed her face, screamed at her and pushed her. She said when she tried to call 911, he took the phone and wouldn’t let her leave, despite several attempts, the affidavit states. She said she was holding onto her baby and feared Power was going to hit her. That’s when she told her other daughter to run outside and get help, Webb stated.
Held on $150,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the witnesses, Power returns to court at 9 a.m. July 12 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.