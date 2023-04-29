Jail
DUNCAN — A man claiming his daughter was unappreciative is accused of kidnapping and abusing her before his granddaughter called 911.

Felony charges were filed Thursday in Stephens County District Court against Harold Ross Power, 54, of Duncan, for counts of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, as well as misdemeanor counts of interfering with an emergency telephone call and resisting police, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.