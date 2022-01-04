DUNCAN — Destiny Ahlfenger, executive director of Main Street Duncan, announced her resignation at the December board meeting.
Ahlfenger said in a press release that her 7½ years at the organization has been fulfilling, but a change is needed.
“Watching the program grow, the businesses grow and working with people who care so much about the community has been by far my most favorite memories as I reflect upon my work here,” Ahlfenger said in a press release.
Ahlfenger’s last day will be Thursday, Jan. 27. During her tenure, Duncan’s downtown program was awarded best Retail Event in 2019 for the annual Holiday Stroll, the program received the $20 million dollar reinvestment award which is funds reinvested back into the historic downtown Duncan district, recruited hundreds of volunteers, and contributed to several downtown improvements and enhancements such as the traffics signal boxes and paint grants. The annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival was moved to downtown and is a contributing fundraiser for Main Street Duncan in addition to the Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car Show which has grown in recent years, according to a press release.
“The people in this community are amazing and continue to volunteer their time, talent, and treasure for the benefit of others — that’s something I can say I am appreciate to have been a part of during my time,” Ahlfenger said in a press release.
For more information about the Main Street Duncan, contact the office at 580-252-8696 or by email to mainstreetduncan@sbcglobal.net for more information.