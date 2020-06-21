Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration in Duncan was more about community than skin color.
Because, in the end, we all bleed the same color and all yearn to live a life of freedom.
The event at Douglass Park, South 2nd Street and Sycamore Avenue, was greeted with blue skies and dozens of members of the local community enjoying a sunny day in the park. Children danced in the splash pad area of the park. Others were tied up with a tenacious game of basketball on the court. Music filled the air and smiles filled the visitor’s vision.
Eddie Culberson, one of the event organizers with his company Charmin’ Music Group, L.L.C., joined the Black Historical Society to put on the event. With a big smile on his face as his turned and flipped hot dogs on the park grill, he said the previous night’s weather concerned him but he had faith in what today would bring. His faith paid off.
“I just had this feeling today was going to be beautiful,” he said.
Although Juneteenth was technically on Friday, its spirit filled Saturday. ‘The oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of slavery’s end, it was begun in 1865. In 2020, it may mean more than ever, Culberson said. It’s another leap of faith he believes will happen.
“Today’s pretty much one of the most important days of the year,” he said. “It’s a day to come together, unity, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, we all just come together.”
With the impact of racial justice issues being raised across the country, Culberson said there is definitely an urgency there for all Americans to understand each other’s plights.
“It’s like being heard after screaming so long,” he said.
For Angela Nero, being out there registering visitors to vote and for the selective service was a mission. She said there’s an urgency in this moment.
Between COVID-19 and deaths at the hands of police, Nero believes this is a moment where real change can follow. Like anything of that magnitude, you have to be prepared to fight and defend your principals and, sometimes, your life. She said she has her concealed carry permit. One of the things she wanted to get across to people was the need to be able to protect yourself with more than a cell phone camera.
“It’s urgent,” she said. “We are more conscious.”
Among the issues Nero was sharing with visitors was the importance of education. Not an education that glosses over the importance of people of color’s contribution to the building of the nation, she said.
“I want them to stop teaching us less, include our real history,” she said. “We want the schools to change their system.”
But on the basketball court was where you saw what everything was about. It wasn’t about race or even competition; it was about sportsmanship.
As Jay Sean Barber took the ball towards the hoop past Izaah Culberson and Landyn Keeling, it wasn’t about color. It was about three friends enjoying the day together.
