DUNCAN — Duncan Regional Hospital has announced changes to its visitation policy.
Beginning today, the hospital will close all visitation except for the Birth Center (one guest to be with the mother/baby throughout their stay); the ACU/Cath Lab/IR/Wound Center, (one guest to drive the patient home); end of life visitation, (to be determined by nursing staff and physician(s); pediatric patients may continue to have both parents visiting.
The steps are being taken due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a posting on the hospital's website.
The hospital also will discontinue all public access to the Atrium Cafe, Chick-fil-A, Gift Shop, Business office and Human Resources, beginning today.
Those wishing to pay their bill may 580-251-8918. For Medical Record Requests, call 580-251-8658.
The hospital also is limiting wellness outpatient appointments in its clinics and certain elective surgeries/procedures and imaging screenings. Those who have a wellness appointment scheduled in the next few weeks will be contacted by the clinic. For elective surgeries/procedures and imaging appointments, patients will be contacted by hospital personnel.