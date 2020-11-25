DUNCAN — Duncan Regional Hospital has announced changes to its visitation policy, effective Nov. 24.
The hospital will close all visitation except for the Birth Center (one guest to be with the mother/baby throughout their stay); the ACU/Cath Lab/IR/Wound Center, (one guest to drive the patient home); end of life visitation, (to be determined by nursing staff and physician(s); pediatric patients may continue to have both parents visiting.
The steps are being taken due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a posting on the hospital’s website.
The hospital also will discontinue all public access to the Atrium Cafe, Chick-fil-A, Gift Shop, Business office and Human Resources, beginning today.
Those wishing to pay their bill may 580-251-8918. For Medical Record Requests, call 580-251-8658.
The hospital also is limiting wellness outpatient appointments in its clinics and certain elective surgeries/procedures and imaging screenings. Those who have a wellness appointment scheduled in the next few weeks will be contacted by the clinic. For elective surgeries/procedures and imaging appointments, patients will be contacted by hospital personnel.