DUNCAN — The Stephens County GOP will hold its county convention at 7 p.m. Thursday at Faith Church, 1404 W. Main.
Speakers will include Duncan mayoral candidates Patty Wininger and Robert Armstrong; state GOP chairman candidates John Bennett, Sallisaw, former House District 2 representative, and Charles Ortega, Altus, former House District 52 representative. Scott Chance will speak for U.S. Rep. Tom Cole.
Steve Curry, Oklahoma National Committeeman to the Republican National Convention, will report on activities at the Republican National Convention. Curry has been selected to chair a national committee on voter integrity.
Keynote speaker will be Sen. Darrell Weaver, D-24, Moore.