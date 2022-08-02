Tyler W. Alexander, 32, stabbed and killed a 40-year-old woman, shot another female and then fled the scene, later taking his own life, Duncan Police Department said in a release.
At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Duncan PD were called to 1800 block West Gatlin Road after reports of shots fired. Police said they found one deceased female which had been stabbed and another female with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was transported to Oklahoma City by helicopter and is expected to make a full recovery.
Alexander fled the scene in a white 2009 Mercedes which was later found abandoned 9 miles west of Duncan, the release said. The suspect was found dead half a mile away from the vehicle. Duncan Chief of Police Danny Ford said Alexander had what looked to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds but the actual cause of death is yet to be determined by the medical examiner.
At this time, the police do not believe any other individuals are involved in the incident. The motive is currently unknown, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.