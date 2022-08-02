Tyler W. Alexander, 32, stabbed and killed a 40-year-old woman, shot another female and then fled the scene, later taking his own life, Duncan Police Department said in a release.

At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Duncan PD were called to 1800 block West Gatlin Road after reports of shots fired. Police said they found one deceased female which had been stabbed and another female with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was transported to Oklahoma City by helicopter and is expected to make a full recovery.

Recommended for you