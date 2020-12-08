Duncan City Council will hold a special meeting and workshop Thursday regarding a face mask policy .
Duncan Mayor Ritchie Dennington said the special meeting was the result of a consensus among himself and council members. He said the meeting would be to discuss a potential mandate as well as the definitions of a proclamation and mandate.
Dennington said the meeting would be open to the public and public comment is limited to three minutes per person. However, he emphasized that no vote will be taken Thursday.