DUNCAN — Two city officials confirmed Monday that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Duncan City Council for possible violations of the Open Meeting Act.
“Yes, there is an investigation into the city council for alleged violations of the Open Meeting Act,” City Attorney David Hammond said. “However, I cannot comment further on ongoing investigations.”
Mayor Ritchie Dennington also confirmed the OSBI is investigating.
Ward 3 Councilmember Patty Wininger, who is running for mayor in the April election, referred all questions to City Manager Kimberly Meek. Meek could not be reached for comment Monday.
The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act specifies that anyone who willfully violates its provisions shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500 or up to a year in the county jail, or both.
Section 527 of the act says no informal gatherings or any electronic or telephonic communications, except teleconferences as authorized by Section 3 of the act, among a majority of the members of a public body shall be used to decide any action or to take any vote on any matter.
A single member of a public body may not lawfully meet privately with each member to obtain signatures on a document and then use that document to take action that otherwise would be required to be considered and voted on in an open meeting.
When a majority of members of public body are together in an informal setting and begin discussing matters concerning business of public body, discussion comes under auspices of Open Meeting Act.
The district attorney’s office will determine whether to file charges. Attempts to contact the OSBI and District Attorney Jason Hicks were unsuccessful.