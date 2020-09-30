DUNCAN — A Duncan business, with the help of CARES Act funds, found a way to adapt to the needs of schools, churches and other businesses to stay afloat during the pandemic.
Blackfoot Services, a provider of fogging and disinfecting services for commercial and residential clients, hosted a tour Tuesday and displayed how their equipment can be used to quickly sanitize school buses. School bus sanitation was a hot topic with many districts when back-to-school policies were being developed to return students to the classroom.
Brent Clark, co-owner and spokesman for Blackfoot Services, said the idea for the fogging equipment came when his other company, BK Equipment, faced not only oilfield slowdowns and layoffs, but the COVID-19 pandemic as well. Clark said rather than shut BK down, he and the other owners looked at how they could repurpose equipment already on hand to not only make a profit, but help schools, churches and other groups sanitize their areas in a “quick, efficient and affordable” manner.
“(Blackfoot Services) said ‘well how can we pivot to stay in business and keep going,’” Steven Bratcher, regional development specialist for South Central Oklahoma, said. “That’s just so Oklahoma to get kicked in the teeth and come back with ‘well let’s not give up, let’s figure this out.’”
Clark’s machine started out as a bigger system that could be installed permanently in buildings to sanitize against not only COVID-19 but the influenza virus, asthma and mold, Clark said. However, due to funding issues, the idea evolved into a portable system that can be moved between buildings, classrooms and buses.
“That’s where the CARES Act really helped us out,” Clark said. “There was some funding there that went directly for development of what we’re doing here. It helped us improve on the idea and get it out there.”
In all, 139 businesses in Duncan applied for and received funding, totaling $2.1 million, from the program, said Brent Kissling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Developed to help local businesses across the state overcome the economic challenges of COVID-19, Oklahoma Business Relief Program offers vital funding for qualifying businesses that have suffered revenue loss due to the pandemic, Director of the Duncan Economic Development Foundation Lyle Roggow said in a press release.
“Gov. Kevin Stitt designated and awarded $100 million in Federal CARES Act funds for the program, with more than 5,000 Oklahoma businesses submitting applications,” said Kisling. “Businesses that suffered a decrease in revenue of 25% from 2019 to 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 were eligible and applications were accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; however, at least 20% of the program funds were designed for minority-owned businesses.”