DUNCAN — When students return to the Duncan campus of Cameron University in August, they’ll likely notice a few big changes to the front of the building.
A new, large classroom complete with an adjacent computer lab is being built at the front end of the building, together with a new testing center and a remodeled student lounge area and foyer.
Susan Camp, the director of the university’s Duncan branch, said that the project had been planned and discussed for quite a while before work began this year.
“We had the desire to do it for several year,” Camp said. “The McCasland Foundation provided us the financial support that allowed us to be very deliberate about the design and work.”
Camp said that the rooms at the front of the building were outdated and not particularly comfortable or accessible.
“Some of the furnishings there were decades old,” Camp said. “And the two classrooms which have now been combined into the new student collaboration area were not very student friendly, and not accessible in terms of ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act].”
The new collaboration space will be completely compliant with the terms of the Americans with Disabilities act, and will include new chairs which will replace the theatre-style seats of the original classroom, and windows letting in light from outside.
“We’ve never had windows to the outside on this part of the building until now,” Camp said. “We’re hoping it will provide a brighter space, and a more inviting space for students.”
Funding for the project was provided by Cameron University and by The McCasland Foundation, the latter of which provided the bulk of the funding. Work is expected to be completed early in the fall semester, and Camp hopes that the construction will be finished by the time the semester begins.
Camp said that enrollment at the Duncan campus has remained steady over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with about 10% of the total Cameron student population enrolled at the location. Some degrees can be finished entirely at the Duncan branch, the most popular of which being allied health sciences, business and accounting degrees.
“The beauty of the Duncan campus is that you can complete entire programs here,” Camp said. For some students, a commute is really not feasible, and so access to courses and tutoring support and computer support is really important to have access to, especially if you live on this part of Stephens County.”
The campus will also have a new testing center at the front of the building, allowing easy access for students at various points in the semester.
“This is a lot better placement than the old lab, where you had to walk through the whole building and a room full of students to get there,” Camp said.
Camp said that she believes the improvements will not go unnoticed by the students at the branch.
“I expect the students are going to be very excited and pleased with everything about it,” Camp said. “The aesthetics, the function, the access, the beauty, all of it.”