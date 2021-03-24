DUNCAN — The Duncan Police department has identified the individual found dead in the 1100 block of North 7th on Tuesday as Keith Daniel Williams, 26, of Duncan.
An individual walking near the railroad tracks near North 7th around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday spotted the body and called police.
Two individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Williams. Rebecca Elizabeth Farber, 36, of Duncan and Koby William Tidwell, 25, of Duncan were booked into the Stephens County Jail on Tuesday. Formal charges are expected to be filed later this week, according to a press release from the police department.
Williams' body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City where an autopsy will be performed, according to the press release.