Bark in the Park held in Duncan

In this file photo, Dachshunds line up with their owners for a Wiener-dog race at last year’s Bark in the Park in Duncan. The Bark in the Park returns Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fuqua Park, Duncan.

 File photo

DUNCAN  — The Stephen's County Humane Society takes in strays and surrendered animals 365 days a year, and for the last two years, they've been getting more animals than usual.

The society, which has a capacity to house 45 dogs and 25 cats, has stayed full this year for a number of reasons, according to Patti Whitaker, who coordinates fundraising for the humane society.

