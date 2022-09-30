DUNCAN — The Stephen's County Humane Society takes in strays and surrendered animals 365 days a year, and for the last two years, they've been getting more animals than usual.
The society, which has a capacity to house 45 dogs and 25 cats, has stayed full this year for a number of reasons, according to Patti Whitaker, who coordinates fundraising for the humane society.
"I don't know if it's because of COVID or because of other things, but a lot of people have been surrendering pets, and there have been a lot more strays than usual that we've taken in," Whitaker said.
To continue the work that the humane society does, keeping animals from becoming strays, and giving them to new, loving homes, fundraising is key, and the society's biggest fundraiser, providing more than one-fifth of the yearly operating budget for the society, is the Bark in the Park fundraiser.
The Bark in the Park event will return to Duncan's Fuqua Park on Saturday. Last year's fundraising goal was $60,000, which the society met. This year, the goal for the fundraiser is $75,000.
"This is the 17th year we've held Bark in the Park," Whitaker said. "The first year it was held, we raised $1,300. It's grown a lot since then."
The fundraiser is a popular yearly event in Duncan, featuring food trucks, pet-related vendors and competitions attendees can enter their pets into, to win prizes.
The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with the Wag Walk, a one-mile fun walk where attendees can show off their animals. Entry for the walk is $25, and comes with a free Bark in the Park T-shirt.
Competitions include a best pet costume, best ears, best trick and, particularly popular, the weenie dog race, which will be held twice during the event.
Additionally, the event will include a "Kitty Corner" booth, where attendees can pay $1 to vote on their pick for cutest cat picture.
The event will include a booth, at Fuqua Park West, across the street from the main park, where attendees can take pets to receive their necessary vaccinations.
The event will continue until 3 p.m.
"We'd love to have people from our community come out, have a good time, and support the work we do," Whitaker said.