Duncan – The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) hosted this year’s Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest for 7th-12th grade students in the Red River Technology Center school district on Friday, November 11, with students winning $3,950 in prize money.
Henry Lehr, Race Coordinator said, “In partnership with area educators and businesses, this even is put on annually to inspire youth in our community on the opportunities available in STEM fields. It is a high priority to educate our future workforce, and we are developing the Duncan area’s pipeline of talent while students are still in middle school and high school.”
The contest is challenging for students, teachers, and parents. It requires critical thinking, design, drafting, and manufacturing a CO2 race car. This contest is possible because of DAEDF’s partnership with our local middle schools, high schools, Red River Technology Center, and Cameron University. Duncan’s Dream It! Do It! initiative is a manufacturing career pathway associated with the Manufacturing Institute and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).
Participants for this year’s competition included students from Central, Duncan, Empire, Rush Springs, Walters, and Red River Technology Center. Students from all of our surrounding schools are eligible.
For more information about this event or additional ways DAEDF is partnering with industry and education, contact DAEDF at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com.