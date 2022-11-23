Duncan – The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) hosted this year’s Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest for 7th-12th grade students in the Red River Technology Center school district on Friday, November 11, with students winning $3,950 in prize money.

Henry Lehr, Race Coordinator said, “In partnership with area educators and businesses, this even is put on annually to inspire youth in our community on the opportunities available in STEM fields. It is a high priority to educate our future workforce, and we are developing the Duncan area’s pipeline of talent while students are still in middle school and high school.”

