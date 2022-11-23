Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest Winners
Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2022 Middle School Winners
People’s Choice
1st place;Morgayne Carmon;Central
2nd place;Faith Fields;Empire
3rd place;Bailey Hunter;Duncan
Engineering
1st place;Lily Thomas;Duncan
2nd place;Cavin Cass;Rush Springs
3rd place;Ruby Miller;Duncan
CO2 Race
1st place;Ruby Miller;Duncan
2nd place;Bailey Hunter;Duncan
3rd place;Beau Klein;Central
Overall
1st place;Ruby Miller;Duncan
2nd place;Bailey Hunter;Duncan
3rd place;Beau Klein;Central
Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2022 High School Winners
People’s Choice
1st place;Paige Emery;Duncan
2nd place;Clay Graham;Walters
3rd place;Kamry Rendon;Red River Technology Center
Engineering
1st place;Kamry Rendon;Red River Technology Center
2nd place;Zanden Dyke;Red River Technology Center
3rd place;McKenna Attaway;Duncan
CO2 Race
1st place;Trey Lingelbach;Red River Technology Center
2nd place;Ava Miller; Duncan
3rd place;Caden White;Red River Technology Center
Overall
1st place;Trey Lingelbach;Red River Technology Center
2nd place;Caden White;Red River Technology Center
3rd place;Ava Miller;Duncan