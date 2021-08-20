DUNCAN — Duncan residents might want to keep an extra sharp eye out for famous around town.
Duncan recently became the first city in southern Oklahoma to be certified as an Oklahoma Film Friendly Community by the Oklahoma Film and Music Office.
As a newly certified film friendly community, Duncan is joining previous statewide program participants, including the City of Broken Arrow, Shawnee/Shawnee Film & Music Office, and El Reno/El Reno TV & Film Commission as well as additional local film offices, including the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture and the Cherokee Nation Film Office.
“We’re proud to welcome Duncan to our film friendly family of certified communities throughout the state,” Tava Maloy Sofsky, the director of the film and music office, said. “From the historic Palace Theatre and Foreman Prairie House to local boutiques and so much more, we’re able to showcase Duncan in new and exciting ways to the state’s film and television industry with their expanded profiles in our Oklahoma Locations Directory. We’re incredibly proud of the efforts made by city and community leadership to take this step forward in establishing this infrastructure through our program, and we look forward to sharing more of what Duncan has to offer filmmakers.”
Efforts began to add Duncan’s name to the list of film friendly communities when Teri Knox, the Tourism Director for the Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau, attended a quarterly meeting of the Oklahoma Film and music Association. Knox learned about the film friendly community program and knew that Duncan needed to get involved.
“I felt it was important for Duncan to be certified and involved in this brand-new program,” Knox said.
Per the program’s requirements, the City of Duncan had to demonstrate its readiness to support future film and television production by designating a film liaison, establishing a film permit and increasing representation of their community assets in the film and music office’s online Oklahoma Locations Directory.
One of the challenges Knox and others faced while working on achieving these goals was some lack of understanding from the community.
“Educating the community on the benefits of becoming Film Friendly Certified (was a challenge),” Knox said. “Once our community partners had all of the information they needed they were on board and ready to support certification.”
Knox and others spent months collecting the necessary information and attended multiple meetings with community members and leaders. Knox herself became the community film liaison, one of the requirements for certification.
Eventually, the moment of triumph arrived when the city received its official seal of certification.
“The community has hopes the film friendly certification and any future films will spotlight the many hidden jewels that Duncan has to offer,” Knox said.