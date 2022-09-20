Tape

DUNCAN — A 3-year-old child’s condition is reported to be deteriorating and his mother’s boyfriend is in jail accused of hurting the boy.

Duncan Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 10:45 a.m. Monday at Elm Terrace Apartments, 206 E. Elm. The child was reported to not be breathing, according to a statement by Loisdawn Jones, Duncan Police information officer.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.