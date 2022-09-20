DUNCAN — A 3-year-old child’s condition is reported to be deteriorating and his mother’s boyfriend is in jail accused of hurting the boy.
Duncan Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 10:45 a.m. Monday at Elm Terrace Apartments, 206 E. Elm. The child was reported to not be breathing, according to a statement by Loisdawn Jones, Duncan Police information officer.
Officers and medical responders arrived, and the young boy was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment. He was later airlifted to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma center, Jones stated.
The boy’s injuries were considered “questionable” and inconsistent with how the incident was reported to investigators. The boy’s mother’s boyfriend told police he had pushed the child down, which caused the boy to strike his head, Jones stated. The mother said after that, the boy became sick and threw up.
The boyfriend was arrested and is in jail pending charges, Jones stated.
“As of 11:59 a.m. on Sept. 20, the child’s condition was reported as ‘deteriorated,’” Jones stated.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.