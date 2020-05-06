Accusations that she started a trash bin fire sent a Lawton woman to jail for an arson charge.
Sherri Renee Wetzel, 31, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of third-degree arson, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Wetzel is accused of starting a March 26 trash container fire on Lawton’s west side.
According to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest warrant, firefighters were called to the trash bin behind 2106 W. Gore on the report of a fire. Investigators found matches against the south side of the alley. A security camera captured video of a woman identified as Wetzel setting items inside the trash bin on fire.
The fire investigator said that while at that scene, he was sent to another outside fire at 2007 SW B where the same type of matches were located, the affidavit states.
After the arrest warrant was issued Friday, police were on the lookout for Wetzel. Shortly before midnight Sunday, an officer saw a woman riding a bicycle westbound in the eastbound lanes of West Gore Boulevard near Southwest 21st Street at night and stopped her. She didn’t have a headlight. According to the police report, she identified herself as Wetzel.
While conducting a warrants check, the officer learned that she had the arson warrant and placed her under arrest.
Wetzel, who is being held on $10,000 bond, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. July 20 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.