GRANITE — A 39-year-old Duke woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital following an end-over-end wreck in Greer County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jennifer Polk was first taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus and then transferred to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition with leg and internal trunk injuries.
Polk was driving a Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on U.S. 283 shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when she went off the right side of the wet roadway, struck a fence and continued through a field, according to Trooper Josh Tinsley’s report.
The car struck another fence and hit an embankment which caused it to flip end-over-end before coming to rest on its roof, 7 miles south and 1 mile east of Granite. Polk was wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.