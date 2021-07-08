Two Southwest Oklahoma schools are receiving art grants for their districts.
Duke and Temple Public Schools were two of the 11 rural Oklahoma school districts selected by Oklahoma Art Tech to receive a new innovative fine arts program for the 2021-22 school year. It equips teachers in fine arts curriculum and adds more art supplies to use.
Oklahoma Art Tech is a $5.8 million grant over five years to expand access to visual arts, dance, drama or music courses to schools that would otherwise have limited or no arts programs. It also will provide teaching artists monthly hands-on lessons. Teachers and school administrators also have access to a state arts education specialist for instructional support, guidance and collaboration.
“Every child deserves access to a well-rounded education, which includes exploration of the arts. Art Tech is addressing this need in rural schools, which experience greater challenges in offering specialized academic programs,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “The infusion of fine arts into the classroom promotes engagement that enriches overall student learning and achievement and is an evidence-based strategy that supports the success of the whole child.”
Art Tech will focus on PK-5 programs in its initial year and will expand to include middle schools and high schools in 2022-23.
“I’m pretty excited because it gives our students more art opportunities,” said Erica Hill, the elementary principle at Temple school district. “It helps them tap into their creative side. It will give the students an opportunity to develop more critical thinking abilities and helps their problem solving.”
Terri Casanover, the principal of Duke Public School, reiterated the importance of having an art program in the district, and how much it means for the school district of Duke to receive the art grant.
“I am super excited. We think it’s super important for student’s development. It is going to give us a lot of opportunities for our students and enhance our curriculum. We are working on with the Board of Education to come with a plan of action for the upcoming school year,” she said.
For both school districts, they can now offer art classes and programs that is more inclusive to students within the district. It’s a step that both schools wanted to make happen.