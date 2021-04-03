MARLOW — A 22-year-old Duncan man is in serious condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Wednesday night wreck blamed on drinking and driving in Stephens County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Cullen C. Cook was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later transferred to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in serious condition with internal trunk injuries.
Cook was a passenger in a Kia Soul driven by Jordan S. Barakat that was traveling southbound on 4-Mile Road shortly after 9 p.m. The Kia failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed all four lanes of Oklahoma 7 and entered the south side bar ditch before coming to rest 30 feet south of the highway and 4 miles west of Marlow, Trooper Mason Lang reported.
Barakat, 25, of Duncan was not injured. He and Cook were wearing seatbelts, the report states. A backseat passenger, Robert S. Depati, 34, of Marlow, was treated and released from the Duncan hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Lang.
The trooper reported the driver had been drinking and his ability was impaired. According to the report, driving under the influence of alcohol as well as an improper start were the cause of the wreck.