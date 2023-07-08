A wreck with an SUV parked at a Cache home and leaving the scene is what investigators say landed a woman in jail.
Hehanni-Wakinyan Syress Rave, 27, of Cache, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol – second and subsequent, as well as a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, records indicate.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Friday morning to a home at 108 E. G in Cache regarding a hit-and-run wreck. While en route, it was learned the driver was trying to leave the scene, the probable cause affidavit states. The driver was identified as wearing a pink shirt and dark-colored leggings and was seen walking toward Deer Drive.
The woman inside the home told investigators she’d heard a loud bang from the front of the house and went outside to see a white Volkswagen Jetta wrecked into her SUV, the affidavit states. She said the described woman was sitting behind the wheel. While following the driver, Rave, the witness said, she got into a black truck and returned to the home.
A deputy made contact with Rave and learned her stepfather had returned her to the scene. Rave smelled of alcohol, had “thick, slurred” speech, bloodshot eyes and had urinated on herself, according to the affidavit. She also had dried blood on her shirt.
After failing the field sobriety test, Rave blew a 0.26 blood alcohol content (BAC) in the breathalyzer; 0.08 BAC is the threshold for a felony driving under the influence charge, the affidavit states. It was learned she had two prior DUI charges in 2022.
Rave returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
