A wreck with an SUV parked at a Cache home and leaving the scene is what investigators say landed a woman in jail.

Hehanni-Wakinyan Syress Rave, 27, of Cache, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol – second and subsequent, as well as a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, records indicate.

