A 26-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $20,000 bond after investigators said they found a good sized amount of methamphetamine and ecstasy during a DUI stop.
Madison Renee Barker made her initial appearance via videoconference Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received two felony charges of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and a pair of misdemeanor counts: driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding, records indicate. Each distribution count is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine up to $20,000.
Barker was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 22 following a traffic stop at Northwest 52nd Street and Gore Boulevard.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Barker had been stopped for speeding and when she stepped out of the vehicle, officers described her as “unsteady on her feet and unable to keep her balance.” She smelled of alcohol and told police she’d only drank “one shot.”
Investigators said Barker failed her field sobriety test and she was arrested for DUI. Once at the police station, she blew a 0.21 on the breathalyzer test, according to the affidavit – 0.08 is the Oklahoma blood alcohol limit for a felony DUI charge.
During inventory of Barker’s vehicle, police found 25.27 grams of ecstasy and 36.28 grams of meth, the affidavit states.
Barker is held on a $20,000 bond and returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.