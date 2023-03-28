Lights
Comstock

ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in trauma care at an Oklahoma City hospital following Sunday afternoon wreck south of Anadarko blamed on driving under the influence and speeding.

William H. Shepherd, 36, of Mountain View, was flown to OU Trauma Center where he was admitted in fair condition with head, neck and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

