ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in trauma care at an Oklahoma City hospital following Sunday afternoon wreck south of Anadarko blamed on driving under the influence and speeding.
William H. Shepherd, 36, of Mountain View, was flown to OU Trauma Center where he was admitted in fair condition with head, neck and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Shepherd was driving a Nissan Altima westbound on a Caddo County road around 5 p.m. Sunday when he lost control crossing a bridge and went off the roadway to the left, Trooper Zachary Wallis reported. The Nissan went up an embankment, overturned and came to rest on its wheels 3 miles east and 2 miles south of Anadarko.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned inside for about 10 minutes before Anadarko firefighters freed him, according to the report.
Wallis reported Shepherd had been driving under the influence and cited speeding as the collision’s cause.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.