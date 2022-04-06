APACHE — A Caddo County woman was hospitalized following a Saturday afternoon wreck blamed on drinking and driving too fast.
Sophia L. Vasquez, 60, of Apache, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Vasquez was driving a Ford F-150 pickup southbound on a gravel Caddo County street at a high rate of speed when she lost control shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Trooper Michael Jewell reported. The truck went off the roadway to the left and rolled once before coming to rest on its wheels five miles north of Apache. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
Jewell reported driving under the influence and speeding caused the single-vehicle wreck.