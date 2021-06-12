A Lawton man is in jail on $35,000 bond after a police officer said he tried to bribe his way out of a drunk driving arrest.
Pedro Jose Santos-Camacho, 39, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol — aggravated, second and subsequent, as well as misdemeanor counts unsafe lane use, reckless driving, eluding/attempting to elude police, obstructing police and bribing an officer, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a minimum of 28 days of treatment followed by 30 days of aftercare at the defendant’s expense.
Santos-Camacho was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Friday after leading police on a short pursuit following an attempted traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, he was speeding and disregarded traffic signs and lights before stopping on Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway near Northwest 82nd Street.
Officers said Santos-Camacho at first refused to get out of his car. When he was taken into custody, he had bloodshot and glossy eyes, slow and slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, the affidavit states. He also refused the field test but agreed to take a breath test.
While on his way to the Lawton Police Department, Santos-Camacho made multiple offers to pay between $1,500 to $3,000 and said, “Just let me go,” according to the affidavit. It didn’t work and he was taken to the station.
Santos-Camacho blew a 0.22 for his blood-alcohol content; felony driving under the influence is 0.08. Investigators learned he has two past DUI convictions from 2007 and 2012, as well as other unrelated felony charges, the affidavit states.
Santos-Camacho, who is held on $30,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.