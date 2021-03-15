CACHE — A Cache man is in serious condition after being ejected from a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning in Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Francie Drew, 57, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in serious condition with internal trunk injuries.
Drew was driving an Isuzu ASC westbound on West Lee Boulevard shortly after 2:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. Trooper Darin Carman reported the Isuzu then went another 127-feet before going through a fence, traveling another 92-feet and rolling three times. It finally came to rest on its passenger side about 3/10-mile west of Southwest Quanah Road. Drew, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected through the passenger window and was freed by Cache volunteer firefighters.
Carman reported that Drew had an odor of alcohol and blamed driving under the influence for the wreck’s cause.