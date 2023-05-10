A single-vehicle wreck Saturday night south of Lawton blamed on driving under the influence has sent a Comanche County man to the hospital.
Jacob D. Hoffman, 31, of Geronimo, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Hoffman was driving a Chevrolet pickup southbound on South Railroad Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he went off the gravel roadway to the left, hit a ditch and rolled an unknown number of times before hitting a tree and a fence and coming to rest about one tenth of a mile south of Southeast Tinney Road, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. Trooper Jacob Dickinson transported Hoffman to the hospital for treatment.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Johnson reported Hoffman was driving under the influence and identified that as the cause of the wreck.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.