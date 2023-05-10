Lights
A single-vehicle wreck Saturday night south of Lawton blamed on driving under the influence has sent a Comanche County man to the hospital.

Jacob D. Hoffman, 31, of Geronimo, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

